Olivia (Liv) Garfield Sells 37,222 Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.10), for a total value of £1,084,276.86 ($1,306,357.66).

Severn Trent Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.54) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,856.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,923.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,561 ($30.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,228 ($38.89). The stock has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 61.28 ($0.74) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is -2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Severn Trent

SVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

