Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by United States Steel (NYSE:X) Board of Directors

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

