Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.37-$0.57 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

