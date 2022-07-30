Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.