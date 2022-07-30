Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 196.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 533,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after buying an additional 353,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

