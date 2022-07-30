Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard
In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.