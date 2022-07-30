Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.