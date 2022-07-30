Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 255.24%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 84,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

