Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $12.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $182.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

