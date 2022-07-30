ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

