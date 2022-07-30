Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,898,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 424,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 54.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 90,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

