Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EQC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
