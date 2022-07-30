Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

