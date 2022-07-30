Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

