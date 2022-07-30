Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-3.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEG opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.