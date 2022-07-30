Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY22 guidance at $2.02 to $2.08 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $23.64 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 380,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

