Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
Shares of LON:UJO opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.15 million and a PE ratio of -33.44. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.46).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
