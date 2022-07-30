Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:UJO opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.15 million and a PE ratio of -33.44. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.46).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

