TheStreet Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.