Reviewing Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13 IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerner and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cerner currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.70%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Cerner.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerner and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70 IonQ $2.10 million 509.50 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75% IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54%

Summary

Cerner beats IonQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

