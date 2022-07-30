Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $34.17 Average PT from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In related news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

FTDR stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.