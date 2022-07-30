Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $12.58

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CLS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Celestica by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

