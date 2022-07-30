Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$145.00

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$170.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.18. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.53.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

