Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $8.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

SMIZF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.10 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

