Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$36.72

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.72.

DFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$36.90 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.