Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target at $13.14

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

CADNF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

