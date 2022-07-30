Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $177.75

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNR opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $128.36 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.