Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $295.40

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.65. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.