O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.85.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

