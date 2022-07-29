abrdn plc Acquires 3,468 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coursera were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Coursera Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of COUR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815 in the last ninety days.

Coursera Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.