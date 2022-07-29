Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

