Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

