Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 58,073 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.