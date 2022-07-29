Arvest Trust Co. N A Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
