Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7 %

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

