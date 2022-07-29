Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.