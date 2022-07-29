Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.