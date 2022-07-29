The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.