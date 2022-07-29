Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
