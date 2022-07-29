Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

