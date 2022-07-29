Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 9.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

