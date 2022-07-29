Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

