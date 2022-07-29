Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 541 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.71.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.