Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 488.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

