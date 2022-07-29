Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.