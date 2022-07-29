Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $20.80 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 9.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

PG stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

