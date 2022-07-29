The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

