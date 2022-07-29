Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

