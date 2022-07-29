First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

