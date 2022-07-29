Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

