Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

