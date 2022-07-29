The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

