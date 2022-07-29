Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

