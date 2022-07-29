Vista Finance LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 232,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

